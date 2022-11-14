Missing 16-year-old found dead in Florida cemetery

The Marion County Sheriff's Office is conducted death investigation in in Reddick Monday morning.

REDDICK, Fla. – A teenager who was reported missing by his family members was found shot to death in Reddick, prompting the Marion County Sheriff’s Office to open a homicide investigation.

Kenneth Carr Jr., 16, was found dead Wednesday at the Campground Cemetery on NW 130th Street in Reddick.

Carr’s family had reported him missing on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

No other details have been released.

Anyone with information is urged to call Det. Joe Miller at 352-369-6806. You can also call CrimeStoppers of Marion County and remain anonymous by calling 352-368-STOP (7867).

