WATCH LIVE at 5 p.m.: Polk Sheriff Grady Judd to discuss arsonist

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd on Sunday will hold a news conference to discuss an alleged arsonist accused of fleeing from law enforcement.

The conference is set to begin at 5 p.m. within the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Operations Center in Winter Haven, according to a statement.

Details are scarce at time of writing. According to the statement, the news conference will be gathered “to provide further details of the incident(s) that occurred this morning,” adding the accused arsonist was identified as a 30-year-old Lakeland man.

