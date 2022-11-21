Flagler deputies seek help identifying man who recorded woman in Publix bathroom

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help identifying a man who recorded a woman in a bathroom stall at a Publix.

According to deputies, a woman went into the bathroom at the grocery store located at 5415 North Ocean Shore Boulevard in Palm Coast at 4:27 p.m. Friday and noticed the stall next to her was occupied. The victim told investigators the person’s shoes in the stall were “very large,” according to the incident report.

She told deputies she did not believe the person in the stall was female.

Deputies said that as the victim prepared to leave the bathroom, she noticed the person in the stall holding a cell phone with a red case over the stall, pointed towards her.

The victim told deputies she thought she was being recorded and yelled, causing the man to run from the bathroom, according to the report.

Do you know this person?



We would like to speak to him about an incident that occurred on November 18.



If you may know who he is, please contact FCSO at 386-313-4911 or email Tips@FlaglerSheriff.com and mention FCSO case number #2022-104802. pic.twitter.com/lSUdUqkGHG — FlaglerSheriff (@FlaglerSheriff) November 21, 2022

Deputies said that the man ran out of the store around 4:29 p.m. Deputies released the surveillance picture above of the man they are looking for.

The man is described as being in his late teens to early 20s, around 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing between 200 and 250 pounds. He has dark blonde curly hair and was wearing camouflage Crocs, gray sweatpants and a black hoodie.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office asks if you know who the suspect is, please contact them at 386-313-4911 or email Tips@FlaglerSheriff.com and mention FCSO case number #2022-104802.

