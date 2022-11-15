2 accused in Flagler theft possibly tied to similar crimes across Florida, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said they have identified two men who worked to steal a woman’s wallet and cell phone last month at a Palm Coast supermarket and may possibly be connected to similar crimes across the state.

Deputies said the victim told them she was in the produce section of the supermarket on Oct. 29 when a man walked next to her and asked her a question. When she turned to speak to him, another man walked up to her shopping cart, reached into her purse, and stole her phone and wallet.

Both suspects walked out of the store as the woman noticed her phone and wallet were missing, deputies said.

According to the release, deputies said they discovered the suspects tried to use some of the credit cards to buy $1,600 in gift cards at a Walmart in Palm Coast, but the transaction was declined. The men left Walmart and drove away in a black Toyota sedan with California tag 9ATS866.

Detectives said they were able to identify the two subjects as Francisco Ignacio Urriola Gonzalez and Fabian Andres Toro Tobar, both from Chile, and who have remained in the U.S. illegally. Detectives said they are working with other Florida law enforcement agencies to link Gonzalez and Tobar, who frequently go by other aliases, to additional cases across Florida.

Fabian Andres Toro Tobar was arrested by the Maryland State Police in Hartford County on Nov. 6 on a warrant obtained by FCSO, according to the release.

Fabian Tobar (Maryland State Police)

FCSO said they are working with the Maryland State Police to extradite Tobar back to Flagler County to face charges of fraudulent use of personal ID info, organized fraud, and grant theft.

Although Fabian Tobar has been located, Francisco Gonzalez is still at-large.

If you know of Francisco Gonzalez’s whereabouts, please contact Flagler County Sheriff’s Office at 386-313-4911 or email Tips@FlaglerSheriff.com.

Fugitive Suspect Francisco Gonzalez who is still at-large (Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

