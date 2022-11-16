12-year-old arrested after threatening mass shooting at Flagler middle school, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 12-year-old girl was arrested in Flagler County Wednesday after deputies said she sent a threat via Snapchat to conduct a mass shooting at her middle school.

According to the sheriff’s office, the sixth grader, who attends Indian Trails Middle School, sent the messages to fellow students through the social media app a day prior.

A parent of one of the students who received the messages referencing “killing people and shooting up the school” reported it to authorities, the sheriff’s office said.

A narrative shows the girl was also trying to obtain a firearm from another juvenile. Deputies said they arrived at her Palm Coast home and asked to speak with her. While she initially said, “No,” her parents spoke to their daughter about being truthful and she agreed, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office said her parents told deputies she had come to them a few months ago about being suicidal, but they had not set up an appointment with a therapist yet.

News 6 is not naming the suspect due to her age. She faces a charge for sending a written threat to conduct a mass shooting.

