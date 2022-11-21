Deltona man killed in dirt bike crash, deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. – A Deltona man died over the weekend after his dirt bike crashed into an SUV, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the driver of the SUV told them he was heading west on Winterville Street in Deltona on Saturday afternoon when he turned left into his driveway and heard and felt something slam into the passenger side of his vehicle.

Deputies said 50-year-old Otis White from Deltona was the driver of the dirt bike which slammed into the SUV.

According to a crash report released by the sheriff’s office, White was pronounced dead at the scene by Deltona firefighters at 2:20 p.m.

Deputies believe White was speeding when he hit the side of the SUV.

