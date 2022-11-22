1 seriously injured after reports of explosion, house fire in Orlando, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. – One person was left seriously injured after a house fire along Arthur Street Monday afternoon, according to the Orlando Fire Department.

Fire officials said crews responded to the home around 5:12 p.m. after receiving reports of an explosion that was heard by neighbors.

Upon arrival, crews found the home — a single-family residence — had caught on fire, officials added.

In a release, the department said the fire was quickly extinguished, but one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries afterward.

No further details have been provided.

