Palm Coast man shoots at bar patrons after pointing gun at woman’s head, deputies say

PALM COAST, Fla. – A Palm Coast man shot at several people at a bar after he put a woman in a headlock and pointed a gun at her head, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened Sunday at Smiles Nite Club in Palm Coast.

The sheriff’s office said witnesses reported seeing Connor Anderson with a woman at the bar when he became angry because he could not find his car keys.

According to deputies, Anderson left the bar and came back with a gun, put the woman in a headlock and pointed the gun at her head. Several people tried to take the gun away from Anderson, but he fired six times toward people, the sheriff’s office said. No one was struck by the gunfire, officials said.

Sheriff’s officials said people at the bar were able to tackle Anderson before he ran away.

Deputies found Anderson in a nearby parking lot and arrested him.

Anderson faces six counts of shooting into or throwing deadly missiles, three counts of aggravated assault, battery, using a firearm while under the influence of alcoholic beverages, and improper exhibition of dangerous weapons or firearms.

