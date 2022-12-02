2 dead in massive blaze that ignited fireworks inside Orange County warehouse

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two of the five people hospitalized Thursday night due to a large fire that ignited fireworks at a warehouse in Orange County have since died, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Friday.

Deputies identified the two who died as David Gonzalez, 22, and Lindsey Phillips, 23.

The fire began around 7:10 p.m. at Magic in the Sky, a fireworks company located on Central Florida Parkway, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. Crews responding to the fire were told that fireworks were going off inside of the building and that there were people trapped, according to Battalion Chief Garrett Wienckowski.

“I do not know the cause of the fire, but it did extend into the fireworks, which (caused) a chain reaction, very similar to the one in Melbourne,” said Wienckowski, referring to a car crash that had set off fireworks at a store in Brevard County on Monday.

Five people, including a teen, were taken to the hospital after fireworks exploded and sparked a large fire at a warehouse in Orange County Thursday night.

Firefighters said several employees and at least one teen were rescued. Officials on Thursday reported that five people were hurt in the incident, later clarifying that four patients were transported by Orange County crews and one patient self-transported.

The State Fire Marshal remains the lead in the investigation of the fire and the deaths are not being investigated as homicides, according to the sheriff’s office.

