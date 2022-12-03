Melbourne man, 32, dies after motorcycle strikes wall on Eau Gallie Causeway, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A 32-year-old Melbourne man died Saturday after a motorcycle he was riding struck a wall along the Eau Gallie Causeway early that morning, according to the Melbourne Police Department.

The crash occurred before 3:20 a.m., at which time Melbourne officers arrived to find that the motorcyclist — identified as Michael M. Maloney — had suffered life-threatening injuries. According to police, the initial investigation showed Maloney had been traveling westbound when he left the travel lanes and struck a concrete barrier wall.

Maloney was taken to a hospital where he later died, police said.

A traffic homicide investigation was still in progress at the time of this report, according to a news release.

No other details were shared.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.

