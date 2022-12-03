Suspect vehicle sought, victim in life-threatening condition after hit-and-run, Sanford police say

SANFORD, Fla. – Sanford police are investigating a hit-and-run crash Friday night that left a pedestrian in life-threatening condition, calling on the public to be on the lookout for a damaged suspect vehicle.

The crash occurred around 8:45 p.m. at the intersection of Ridgewood Avenue and West 25th Street in Sanford, police said.

Sanford police described the suspect vehicle as an SUV, possibly silver in color, with damage to its driver’s-side grill and fog lights. According to tweets about the crash, Sanford police believe the vehicle may be a 2016-19 Mitsubishi Outlander.

Also in the tweets, the department stated West 25th Street was closed from Hartwell to Hardy avenues in both directions due to the crash. Around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, a spokesperson for Sanford police told News 6 over the phone that the roadway had been reopened.

Vehicle possibly a Mitsubishi Outlander 2016-2019. — SanfordPolice (@SanfordPolice) December 3, 2022

No other details have been shared.

Those with information are directed to contact Sanford police at (407) 688-5070.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

