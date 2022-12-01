69º

Local News

Sanford police seek help locating missing, endangered woman

Lori Ann Garber, 57, may be traveling in a blue, two-door Jeep

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Tags: Sanford, Seminole County, Missing Person
Lori Ann Garber (Sanford Police Department)

SANFORD, Fla. – The Sanford Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a missing and endangered woman, according to a Twitter post by the agency on Wednesday evening.

Police said that 57-year-old Lori Ann Garber left the area of Gale Place in Sanford after an altercation where she ran toward someone with a box cutter, then cut her own wrists with the weapon.

Garber left the scene in a blue, two-door Jeep like the one pictured below, according to Sanford police.

The Jeep Sanford police believe Lori Ann Garber is traveling in. (Sanford Police Department)

If found, Sanford police asked the public to not contact or approach Garber and instead contact the Sanford Police Department at 407-688-5070 or dial 911.

This is a developing story.

