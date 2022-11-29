2 preteens missing endangered, possibly with mother, Marion deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Two preteens are missing endangered Monday after deputies said they may have been picked up by their biological mother.

Arissa Johnson, 12, and Nariah Johnson, 11, were last seen at 18711 SE 93rd Place in Ocklawaha, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The Department of Children and Families said it believes they may have been picked up by their biological mother — Amanda Via, 38 — whom officials said was court-ordered to have no unsupervised contact with the children.

Arissa Johnson is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. Nariah Johnson is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Anyone with information about their location should call 911.

