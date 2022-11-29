Deputies search for missing boy with autism in Seminole County, alert shows

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are searching for a missing 10-year-old boy with autism last seen Monday night in Seminole County, according to an alert from Everbridge, a public warning platform.

The alert shows he was reported missing from the Mystic Cove Apartments area, located at 2780 Mystic Lake Drive in Oviedo, around 6 p.m.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt, shorts and slides. He also wears eyeglasses and is able to communicate.

If anyone has seen a child matching this description in the last hour or so, please contact the sheriff’s office at 407-665-6650.

