Missing child alert issued for 3-year-old boy from Winter Springs

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A missing child alert was issued on Sunday for a 3-year-old boy last seen in Seminole County.

Axel Caballero was last seen in the area of the 1380 block of Ponce De Leon Boulevard in Winter Springs, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Caballero was last seen wearing a a green shirt and a diaper, and is described as being 3 feet tall and weighing 50 pounds.

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 3-year-old Axel Caballero, last seen in Winter Springs, Florida. If you have any information, please contact the Seminole County Sheriff's Office at 407-665-6650 or 911. pic.twitter.com/rSCtwbB6bJ — FDLE (@fdlepio) November 13, 2022

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this person, please contact FDLE or the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office at 407-665-6650 or 911.

