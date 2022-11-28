68º

LIVE

Sports

‘Full Florida man:’ Scantily clad Jacksonville Jaguars mascot causes social media stir during game

Jaxson de Ville sports tiny pair of American flag swimming briefs

Travis Gibson, Digital reporter/editor

Tags: Sports, Jacksonville, Jacksonville Jaguars, Strange Florida
Jaxson de Ville (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After the thunderstorms passed through, it was unseasonably warm Sunday at TIAA Bank Field.

Apparently, it was a little too warm for Jaguars mascot Jaxson de Ville, News 6 partner WJXT-TV reports.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The mascot known for pushing the boundaries was shown multiple times during the broadcast of the game wearing nothing but his mascot head, a slimmer version of his mascot suit along with a tiny pair of American flag swimming briefs.

Jaxson’s attire quickly became fodder for the in-game commentators and Twitter users.

“What is going on with Jaxson de Ville today?” one commentator asked jokingly. “I’m wondering if we are allowed to show Jaxson de Ville on the air.”

By the second half, Jaxson had his full suit back on and all order was restored.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Digital reporter who has lived in Jacksonville for more than 25 years and focuses on important local issues like education and the environment.

email

twitter