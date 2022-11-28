‘Full Florida man:’ Scantily clad Jacksonville Jaguars mascot causes social media stir during game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After the thunderstorms passed through, it was unseasonably warm Sunday at TIAA Bank Field.

Apparently, it was a little too warm for Jaguars mascot Jaxson de Ville, News 6 partner WJXT-TV reports.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The mascot known for pushing the boundaries was shown multiple times during the broadcast of the game wearing nothing but his mascot head, a slimmer version of his mascot suit along with a tiny pair of American flag swimming briefs.

Jaxson’s attire quickly became fodder for the in-game commentators and Twitter users.

“What is going on with Jaxson de Ville today?” one commentator asked jokingly. “I’m wondering if we are allowed to show Jaxson de Ville on the air.”

Someone come get the Jaguars mascot 😭

pic.twitter.com/hvdkY30yBD — PFF (@PFF) November 27, 2022

Jaguars mascot in just a USA speedo today. pic.twitter.com/SrJwGnXpkW — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 27, 2022

What's happening with the Jaguars' mascot? pic.twitter.com/YhihZKAMM8 — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 27, 2022

Jaguars mascot has gone full Florida Man pic.twitter.com/Sxy4hFt7Ii — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) November 27, 2022

I think the Jaguars mascot is wearing an American Flag Speedo? pic.twitter.com/81yZWwphiO — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 27, 2022

Is... Is the @Jaguars mascot wearing an American Flag speedo.



Wow. Incredible.



This gets us hyped for @USMNT vs Iran in the World Cup this Tuesday... happening on FOX btw! 😁 🇺🇸 @FOXSoccer pic.twitter.com/BSj4A37KaE — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 27, 2022

By the second half, Jaxson had his full suit back on and all order was restored.