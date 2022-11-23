71º

5-year-old boy missing, Orange County deputies ask for help

Aaron Pena walked away from his home on Savannah Landing Circle near Lake Nona, deputies say

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Tags: Orange County
Aaron Pena, 5 (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a 5-year-old non-verbal boy on the autism spectrum who wandered away from home Wednesday.

Deputies said Aaron Pena walked away from his home on Savannah Landing Circle near Lake Nona around noon.

The boy’s home is located near Moss Park Road and State Road 417, according to the sheriff’s office.

Pena was last seen wearing dinosaur-print pajamas. He was barefoot at the time. The boy is also on the autism spectrum and is non-verbal.

Anyone with information on his location should call 911 immediately.

