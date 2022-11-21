1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at Sanford apartment complex

SANFORD, Fla. – A man is dead and another person is hurt after several people opened fire on a vehicle parked at a Sanford apartment complex, according to police.

Officers said they were called to Hatteras Sound Apartments, 13000 Island Bay Circle, on Sunday for reports of a shooting.

Police said they immediately spotted a vehicle damaged by gunfire with a man dead inside who was later identified as 18-year-old Isaiah Diaz.

Investigators said Diaz had been hit by multiple bullets. Officers said they were able to find two other victims of the shooting, one who was hit by the gunfire but survived and another who was not hurt. The injured victim was taken to the hospital. Police have not said how badly they were hurt.

Investigators said witnesses told them that multiple people had approached the vehicle and opened fire on the three victims inside. The uninjured victim has provided “limited information” on the shooting, according to a news release.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Sanford police at 407-688-5070 or call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

