5 juveniles in custody after Sanford car robbery, police say

Six people were taken into custody Tuesday following reports of a robbery in Sanford — including at least five juveniles, according to the Sanford Police Department.

SANFORD, Fla. – Six people were taken into custody Tuesday following reports of a robbery in Sanford — including at least five juveniles, according to the Sanford Police Department.

Police said they were able to find a stolen car following a 911 call about the robbery.

[TRENDING: Flagler deputies seek help identifying man who recorded woman in Publix bathroom | Decades in the making: Twin babies already 30 years old at birth. Here’s how | Become a News 6 Insider]

After police tried to stop the car, the people inside bailed from the vehicle near Americana Boulevard and U.S. Highway 17-92, the department stated in a release.

The release shows that with the help of deputies, police were able to take six people into custody, at least five of whom were underage.

No information has been provided about the identities of those taken into custody or whether they are facing charges.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: