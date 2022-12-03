Kissimmee man, 47, fatally struck while riding bicycle in Osceola County, troopers say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 47-year-old Kissimmee man died after a crash with a pickup truck late Friday on an Osceola County roadway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 11:50 p.m. on South Orange Blossom Trail at Charity Street, troopers said.

According to a crash report, the man was riding a bicycle, traveling westbound, while the pickup truck — driven by a 25-year-old Kissimmee man — was traveling eastbound.

The bicyclist traveled into the path of the pickup truck, troopers said. He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, the report states.

The driver of the pickup truck was uninjured in the crash and remained at the scene, according to FHP. Troopers believe the bicyclist was not wearing a helmet.

This fatal crash was still being investigated at time of writing.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.

