11-year-old boy in critical condition after Orlando crash, troopers say

ORLANDO, Fla. – An 11-year-old boy was critically injured Wednesday evening after being struck by a car in Orlando, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

In a release, FHP stated that the crash happened on North Pine Hills Road and Silver Star Road at about 6:49 p.m.

The boy was running from the median into the eastbound lane — not in a marked crosswalk — and entered into the direct path of an oncoming car, the release shows.

The vehicle struck the 11-year-old, who was taken to the hospital in critical-but-stable condition, troopers said.

According to the release, the driver was uninjured and stayed at the scene. Troopers said that there is no roadblock in the area.

