Vehicle believed to be involved in fatal Ocoee hit-and-run crash found, police say

A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Ocoee, and police believe the vehicle involved has been located.

OCOEE, Fla. – A vehicle believed to be involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 35-year-old man in Ocoee on Friday has been found, according to police.

The Ocoee Police Department said Ryan Reginald McGluen was hit and killed on Ocoee Apopka Road and Bridlewood Drive, near the entrance to the Forestbrooke community, around 3:30 a.m.

[TRENDING: Melbourne fireworks store catches fire after fatal car crash into building | Hurricane treasure hunters: Daddy-daughter duo strike gold on Florida coastline | Become a News 6 Insider]

Police said the suspect vehicle was believed to be a 2021 or newer Kia or Hyundai sedan, but the department has not released details about the vehicle that was located.

The victim’s mother spoke with News 6 and said he was walking close to their home before she received a call from police.

“They just hit him and left. They hit him hard,” Rosoyn McGluen said. “I don’t know if they are a coward or what, or whatever it is, but you know what, they don’t have any conscience.”

The family of a man who died in a hit-and-run crash in Ocoee Friday hope investigators are able to locate the driver responsible.

The family said he died at Orlando Regional Medical Center shortly after he was hit.

“The worst part is just how hard somebody just hit him and just left. Maybe they could have stopped, did something. If it’s an accident, it’s an accident. But you leave him to not even have a chance?” Rosoyn McGluen said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

An investigation is ongoing.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: