‘They just hit him and left:’ Mother of man killed in Ocoee hit-and-run hopes police find driver

OCOEE, Fla. – The family of a man who died in a hit-and-run crash in Ocoee Friday hope investigators are able to locate the driver responsible.

Police said the crash occurred around 3:34 a.m. on Ocoee Apopka Lane and Bridlewood Drive, near the entrance to the Forestbrooke community.

That’s where the victim’s mother, who identified him as 35-year-old Ryan McGluen, said he was walking, close to their home, shortly before she received a call from police saying an accident had occurred.

“They just hit him and left. They hit him hard,” Rosoyn McGluen said. “I don’t know if they are a coward or what, or whatever it is, but you know what, they don’t have any conscience.”

The family said he died at Orlando Regional Medical Center shortly after he was hit.

The department did not release any information about the victim or the suspected diver, but police believe they were driving a 2021 or newer Kia or Hyundai sedan.

Investigators also added they are asking anyone who lives or runs a business nearby to check their surveillance cameras to see if they captured anything related to the crash.

“The worst part is just how hard somebody just hit him and just left. Maybe they could have stopped, did something. If it’s an accident, it’s an accident. But you leave him to not even have a chance?” Rosoyn McGluen said.

The family also said Ryan McGluen was known to help any family member or friend in need.

“He’s silly and he’s always helping people and I can always count on him. If I needed something done, he’d go. He didn’t need anyone else. He would just do it until he dropped,” Rosoyn McGluen said.

The Ocoee Police Department is asking anyone with information to call its Traffic Homicide Unit at (407) 905-3160.

