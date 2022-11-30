Deputies searching for man behind fatal Orange County shooting near Florida Mall

Detectives are trying to determine the identity of the man suspected of killing 39-year-old Michelle Siegel-Colon.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies are searching for a man suspected of killing a woman and injuring a man in a shooting near the Florida Mall last week.

On Nov. 22, 39-year-old Michelle Siegel-Colon was found shot to death at the 700 block of West Sand Lake Boulevard, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Another man was also injured in the shooting and transported to the hospital, deputies said.

Now, detectives said they are trying to determine the identity of the man suspected of killing Siegel-Colon and anyone with information may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

The sheriff’s office released a video Wednesday that shows the suspected shooter riding along the road on a bicycle.

Anyone with information on his identity or whereabouts is asked to contact Crimeline at 800-423-8477 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

HELP CATCH A KILLER: This is the suspect that shot & killed 39 yo Michelle Siegel-Colon on 11/22 in the 700 block of W. Sand Lake Blvd. Another man was also shot, but survived. If you have any information about this man’s identity, please contact @CrimelineFL at 800-423-8477. pic.twitter.com/kFBvt1Ayc3 — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) November 30, 2022

