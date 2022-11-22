1 dead, 1 injured in Orange County shooting, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – One person died and another was injured in a shooting in Orange County Tuesday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the shooting occurred near the intersection of Sand Lake Road and Voltaire Drive just after 11 a.m.

[TRENDING: Flagler deputies seek help identifying man who recorded woman in Publix bathroom | Decades in the making: Twin babies already 30 years old at birth. Here’s how | Become a News 6 Insider]

One person was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was transported to the hospital, deputies said.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: