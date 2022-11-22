73º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

1 dead, 1 injured in Orange County shooting, deputies say

Shooting occurred near intersection of Sand Lake Road, Voltaire Drive

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orange County, Shooting, Fatal Shooting, Gun Violence, Crime
Orange County Sheriff's Office cruiser.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – One person died and another was injured in a shooting in Orange County Tuesday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the shooting occurred near the intersection of Sand Lake Road and Voltaire Drive just after 11 a.m.

[TRENDING: Flagler deputies seek help identifying man who recorded woman in Publix bathroom | Decades in the making: Twin babies already 30 years old at birth. Here’s how | Become a News 6 Insider]

One person was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was transported to the hospital, deputies said.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

email