Motorcyclist killed after hitting fence, tree in Volusia County crash, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 69-year-old DeLeon Springs man is dead after he lost control of his motorcycle on Saturday evening in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the man was traveling eastbound on Reynolds Road east of Sylvan Road when he lost control on a “slight curve” and ran off of the roadway around 7:07 p.m., striking a fence and a tree.

[TRENDING: Deputies search for missing man last seen visiting family in Kissimmee on Thanksgiving | ‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ singer-actor Irene Cara dies at 63 | Become a News 6 Insider]

The driver was thrown off of his motorcycle due to the impact of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: