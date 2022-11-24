1 hurt in Altamonte Springs crash that knocked out power pole

(Will Claggett, Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A person had to be removed from a vehicle in Altamonte Springs Thursday because of a crash that knocked a power pole down.

The crash happened on State Road 434 near Orange Avenue just after noon.

The Seminole County Fire Rescue spokesperson said one vehicle was involved. It hit a power pole, which caused it to fall. The vehicle was also on fire.

One person was trapped in the vehicle and had to be removed. They were taken to an area hospital.

No other information is available at this time.

