Stepdad shoots PS4 during argument with stepson, Altamonte Springs police say

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A 41-year-old Altamonte Springs man was arrested in October after he pistol-whipped and shot a PlayStation 4 video game console during an argument with his stepson, according to the police department.

Police said the stepson told them his stepfather — Byron Haynes — was yelling at his sister, and the boy intervened.

[TRENDING: Drone video shows crumbling beachside Florida homes devastated by Nicole | Hurricane Nicole unearths skeletal remains on Florida beach | Become a News 6 Insider]

The boy said Haynes told him to “shut the [expletive] up and get out of the room,” according to police.

The arrest report shows the boy and Haynes began to argue, and the man retrieved a gun from his bedroom. Police said Haynes began to pistol-whip a PlayStation 4 before shooting the console.

The stepson told police Haynes aimed the gun at him while telling him to leave the home, which is when the boy called his mother to come pick him up, the report shows.

Police said Haynes later claimed he had accidentally fired the gun while beating the PlayStation 4. He also claimed he never pointed the gun at the boy, records show.

Haynes was arrested and faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, child neglect without great bodily harm and firing a weapon in a residential area.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: