Altamonte Springs officers trade gunfire with man after home invasion, police say

Break-in happened just before 6 a.m. at home in 500 block of Northbridge Drive

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A home invasion early Friday morning in Altamonte Springs ended with an officer opening fire and a man in custody, according to police.

Officers responded to a home in the 500 block of Northbridge Drive just before 6 a.m., according to investigators.

Police said Nicholas Lynn, 44, had a gun when he forced his way into his neighbor’s home early Thursday. Investigators said Lynn went back to his own home while they were en route.

When officers arrived, they tried to have Lynn exit his home, but he refused, according to police. Negotiators were called in, but when finally exited the house he refused to drop his gun, investigators said.

Lynn tried to run from officers and during the chase, police said they exchanged fire with the man, but no one was hurt.

Lynn was eventually arrested. He faces charges of armed trespassing and attempted murder of a police officer.

