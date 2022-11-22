74º

Police seek person of interest in Altamonte Springs death investigation

Yvance Pierre, victim’s roommate, sought for questioning in shooting

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Tags: Altamonte Springs, Seminole County, Crime, Shooting
Altamonte Springs police named Yvance Pierre as a person of interest in a death investigation. (Altamonte Springs Police)

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – The Altamonte Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a “person of interest” in connection with the death of a 42-year-old man back in October.

Police initially responded to the Lake Villas Condominiums near 126 Maitland Ave. on Oct. 17 at about 9:30 p.m. after receiving reports of gunshots fired in one of the units.

Upon arrival, officers said they found 42-year-old William Burgs dead inside the unit.

Altamonte police are now looking to locate and question Burgs’ roommate, Yvance Pierre. An argument took place between the two men on the night of the shooting, according to police.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Yvance Pierre, please contact Detective Gagliardi at 407-571-8279, the Altamonte Springs Police Department at 407-339-2441, or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

