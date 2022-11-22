Police seek person of interest in Altamonte Springs death investigation

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – The Altamonte Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a “person of interest” in connection with the death of a 42-year-old man back in October.

Police initially responded to the Lake Villas Condominiums near 126 Maitland Ave. on Oct. 17 at about 9:30 p.m. after receiving reports of gunshots fired in one of the units.

Upon arrival, officers said they found 42-year-old William Burgs dead inside the unit.

Altamonte police are now looking to locate and question Burgs’ roommate, Yvance Pierre. An argument took place between the two men on the night of the shooting, according to police.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Yvance Pierre, please contact Detective Gagliardi at 407-571-8279, the Altamonte Springs Police Department at 407-339-2441, or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

