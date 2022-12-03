FHP urges caution as wildfire nears I-95 in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is urging caution as it monitors a wildfire in the area of Interstate 95 and US Highway 1 in Flagler County.

The FHP said that the fire may affect roadways and they have placed smoke signs in the area on both northbound and southbound sides of Interstate 95.

[TRENDING: 23-year-old Brevard County deputy killed in ‘off-duty incident,’ officials say | Major crash shuts down US 27 in Lake County | Become a News 6 Insider]

Visibility may deteriorate quickly due to smoke or fog conditions, especially during the night time and early morning hours.

FHP urges motorists to use caution when traveling in the affected areas.

Motorists are reminded to reduce their speed as necessary to avoid a collision and utilize their low beam headlights in order to adapt to changing weather conditions.

Check with News 6 for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: