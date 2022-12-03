73º

FHP urges caution as wildfire nears I-95 in Flagler County

Fire located near Interstate 95 and US Highway 1

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

FHP, Florida Highway Patrol, Police lights, Police siren, Police car, State Trooper, Police light (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is urging caution as it monitors a wildfire in the area of Interstate 95 and US Highway 1 in Flagler County.

The FHP said that the fire may affect roadways and they have placed smoke signs in the area on both northbound and southbound sides of Interstate 95.

Visibility may deteriorate quickly due to smoke or fog conditions, especially during the night time and early morning hours.

FHP urges motorists to use caution when traveling in the affected areas.

Motorists are reminded to reduce their speed as necessary to avoid a collision and utilize their low beam headlights in order to adapt to changing weather conditions.

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

