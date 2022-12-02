Fatal crash investigated on SR-520 at I-95 in Brevard

COCOA, Fla. – A fatal crash happened early Friday on State Road 520 in Brevard County, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

The wreck happened just before 1 a.m. on eastbound S.R. 520 at Interstate 95 in Cocoa.

The FHP said the crash occurred under the overpass to I-95, but no other details have been released.

S.R. 520 east was blocked in the area, but the roadway was later reopened.

The crash comes a day after a motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run on S.R. 520 in nearby Orange County. The driver, who ran away after the wreck, has not yet been located, officials said.

