TRAFFIC ALERT: Major crash shuts down US 27 in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A major crash on U.S. Route 27 in Lake County on Saturday forced the total closure of the roadway in that area, according to Florida 511.

The crash was reported in southbound lanes around 11:30 a.m. at State Road 19, just west of where US 27 briefly runs parallel to the Florida Turnpike.

[TRENDING: 2 dead in massive blaze that ignited fireworks inside Orange County warehouse | Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pushes back over report about Disney’s Reedy Creek | Become a News 6 Insider]

US 27 was closed in all directions as of 12:16 p.m., per Florida 511; on the Turnpike, police activity was reported to have closed the southbound ramp to Exit 289 and the northbound ramp to Exit 285, remaining as of 12:30 p.m.

No other details have been confirmed.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: