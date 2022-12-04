Family of injured worker calls on community support after deadly warehouse fire

ORLANDO, Fla. – Three people are now dead and two others injured after a large fire tore through an Orange County fireworks warehouse on Thursday.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office identified the victims who died as 22-year-old David Gonzalez, 23-year-old Lindsey Phillips and as of Saturday, 24-year-old Landon Bourland.

Family members of one of the two injured are looking to get results and hopefully find answers.

“It’s hard to know that something she really loved is something that hurt her,” Danielle Tallafuss said.

Danielle says her sister-in-law Lindsey Tallafuss is currently fighting for her life.

Saturday, Danielle said doctors have been bringing the family positive updates, but Lindsey’s condition is still serious.

This comes after a large fire caused fireworks to explode at the Magic in the Sky warehouse Thursday night in Orange county.

Danielle said it was Lindsey’s boyfriend, Jordan, who was with her at the time of the fire who warned the family that something was wrong.

“In the four years they’ve been dating, I’ve never gotten a direct phone call from him, so it’s obviously important that I answer that phone call,” Danielle said.

She said after she talked to Jordan, that’s when she and her husband dashed to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Jordan was cleared with no injuries, but Lindsey did get injured.

Danielle said, “She had burns to 62.5% of her body. When you see her in the hospital bed, you know she is covered neck down and she has a dressing over her face.”

Lindsey and Jordan both work at Magic in the Sky.

The company sent out a statement Saturday that reads in part:

Representatives from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF), Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA), state and local authorities, are currently on-site gathering information. We are appreciative of the authorities for their very responsive and professional services. Magic in the Sky is cooperating with the investigation. We are especially grateful for the prompt response of Orange County fire and rescue squad for their emergency services and the medical staff at ORMC hospital providing care to our injured employees. Safety is, and always has been, our company’s number one priority. Our highly qualified personnel are trained on a regular basis in the procedures used to properly handle and prep pyrotechnic products for the entertainment productions that we produce. Magic in the Sky will conduct a thorough and complete review of this incident and make our findings available to the public. In the interim, we ask that you let the investigations take place and allow us to focus on our personnel, the injured and their families. We kindly request that you also respect the privacy of the families involved as they grieve and work through this most difficult time. Magic in the Sky

Danielle said right now she needs people to understand the gravity of the situation.

“When you read the headline that says five people injured, that really doesn’t tell you the scope, you know Lindsey is fighting for her life right now,” Tallafuss said. “I think we are all just anxiously awaiting the fire marshal’s report, we want to know what happened.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. At this time, the deaths are not being ruled as a homicide.

