Winter Haven woman, 59, killed in hit-and-run crash near Lake Howard, FHP says

(Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is asking the public for information regarding a fatal hit-and-run crash Saturday evening in Winter Haven.

The crash occurred at 6:50 p.m. on North Lake Howard Drive, east of 15th Street NW, troopers said.

[TRENDING: Family of injured worker calls on community support after deadly warehouse fire | 23-year-old Brevard County deputy killed in ‘off-duty incident,’ officials say | Become a News 6 Insider]

According to a crash report, a 59-year-old Winter Haven woman was crossing the roadway on foot when a vehicle traveling eastbound struck her, leaving the woman with fatal injuries and abandoning the scene.

Troopers described the vehicle as a possibly silver Dodge Caliber bearing Virginia plates.

Anyone with knowledge of the crash was urged to dial *FHP, or **TIPS for Crime Stoppers.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: