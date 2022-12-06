80º

WEATHER ALERT

Traffic

Kissimmee police seeking witnesses nearly 2 months after deadly motorcycle crash

Wreck occurred at Mohawk Drive, S. John Young Parkway on Oct. 16

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Kissimmee, Osceola County, Traffic, Fatal Crash
(Kissimmee Police Department)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Police are seeking witnesses to a deadly motorcycle crash that happened in Kissimmee nearly two months ago.

According to officers, the wreck occurred at the intersection of Mohawk Drive and South John Young Parkway around 8:52 p.m. on Oct. 16.

[TRENDING: Archaeologists return to mystery debris in Daytona Beach Shores | ‘Someone is getting burned:’ 911 calls released in fireworks explosion in Orange County warehouse | Become a News 6 Insider]

Police said a 56-year-old man riding a motorcycle died in the wreck.

Anyone with information on this wreck is asked to contact the Kissimmee Police Department Traffic Enforcement Unit at 407-847-0176 ext. 3671.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

email