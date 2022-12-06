Kissimmee police seeking witnesses nearly 2 months after deadly motorcycle crash

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Police are seeking witnesses to a deadly motorcycle crash that happened in Kissimmee nearly two months ago.

According to officers, the wreck occurred at the intersection of Mohawk Drive and South John Young Parkway around 8:52 p.m. on Oct. 16.

Police said a 56-year-old man riding a motorcycle died in the wreck.

Anyone with information on this wreck is asked to contact the Kissimmee Police Department Traffic Enforcement Unit at 407-847-0176 ext. 3671.

