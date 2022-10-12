Kissimmee police officer arrested for grand theft and scheme to defraud, department says

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla.x – A Kissimmee police officer is accused of logging off-duty detail hours and getting paid, but never working those details, according to a release sent by the police department.

The release states that Officer Plenio Massiah is accused of documenting that he worked an off-duty detail, which the victim paid the police department for, but the department was unable to find any evidence that Massiah physically worked the off-duty detail.

A review of Massiah’s work history discovered other off-duty details he documented that he claimed to have worked, but the agency could not find evidence that he physically did so, according to the department.

An arrest warrant was issued for Massiah for two counts of grand theft and one count of scheme to defraud, all felony charges.

The release from the department states that Massiah turned himself into the Osceola County Jail on Oct. 12.

Massiah has been placed on administrative leave without pay, pending the outcome of both investigations while the department begins its own internal investigation.

