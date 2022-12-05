Inmate found days after cutting ankle monitor, escaping from Kissimmee facility, deputies say

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. – An escaped inmate from Kissimmee was found in Indian River County, days after cutting off his ankle monitor, according to sheriff’s officials.

The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were alerted Sunday that Edward Saucier was possibly in the area of 6400 48th Avenue.

The department said through the use of a K-9, helicopter and patrols, they were able to find Saucier hiding nearby in the woods.

According to the sheriff’s office, Saucier cut his ankle monitor on Thursday and left a Florida Department of Corrections facility in Kissimmee.

The facility is a Community Release Center, where low-security inmates can receive vocational training, according to the FDOC website. According to the sheriff’s office, he was serving a sentence for burglaries.

Deputies said Saucier was arrested and taken to Indian River County jail.

