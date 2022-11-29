WATCH LIVE at 5:30 p.m.: Osceola County sheriff to hold news briefing on death investigation

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is set to hold a news briefing on a death investigation Tuesday evening.

The briefing will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Myrtle Oak Lane and Oak Hill Trail in Kissimmee.

No other details about the news conference have been released.

