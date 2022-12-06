77º

LIVE

Local News

Motorcyclist dies in Brevard County crash along US-1, troopers say

Southbound US-1 traffic backed up following crash, according to FHP

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Tags: Traffic, Brevard County, Micco, Crash, Traffic News
Lines painted on the center of a road. (Pexels)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed after a crash Tuesday along U.S. 1 in Brevard County, leading to a back-up of traffic, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

In a news release, troopers said the crash happened at U.S. 1 and Main Street in the Micco area.

[TRENDING: Archaeologists return to mystery debris in Daytona Beach Shores | ‘Someone is getting burned:’ 911 calls released in fireworks explosion in Orange County warehouse | Become a News 6 Insider]

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the release shows. Southbound lanes of U.S. 1 were backed up following the crash, troopers said.

Drivers were asked to remain patient as troopers investigate the crash and clear the roadway.

There is no further information at this time. Check back with News 6 for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Anthony, a graduate of the University of Florida, joined ClickOrlando.com in April 2022.

email