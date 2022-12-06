Motorcyclist dies in Brevard County crash along US-1, troopers say

Lines painted on the center of a road.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed after a crash Tuesday along U.S. 1 in Brevard County, leading to a back-up of traffic, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

In a news release, troopers said the crash happened at U.S. 1 and Main Street in the Micco area.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the release shows. Southbound lanes of U.S. 1 were backed up following the crash, troopers said.

Drivers were asked to remain patient as troopers investigate the crash and clear the roadway.

There is no further information at this time. Check back with News 6 for updates.

