🔓 It snows nightly at this over-the-top Christmas display at DeBary home

DEBARY, Fla. – When News 6 heard about an over-the-top Christmas display in DeBary, we had to visit. It’s all part of a family tradition that gets bigger and better every year.

“We’ve been doing it for about ten years now. My dad always decorated for us, and I took over,” said Michael Brown.

The attraction features thousands of lights, holiday music and fluffy bubble-like snowfall every night.

“We’re from up north, so we always used to see the snow fall on the lights and that was always my favorite,” said Brown.

If the snow doesn’t put you in the holiday mood, the interactive displays will. Most are free and initiated with just the touch of a button, while others require a quarter and offer special souvenirs including candy canes, toys and stickers. There’s even a holiday claw machine.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, the Brown’s even kept health and safety in mind.

“With people touching buttons around here, we made a ‘de-santafication’ station where you can sanitize your hands. The Grinch runs it for us,” said Brown.

You’ll want to pay close attention while walking through this attraction. You’ll recognize scenes from iconic Christmas movies like “The Polar Express” and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” Most of the displays and interactive elements were built by Brown himself, he said.

“You don’t have to spend a lot of money. Just pick things up and build things yourself and people enjoy it,” Brown said. “People ask me a lot what my favorite display is. Just everybody enjoying it is my favorite part.”

Brown’s son, Kingston, said he’s learning the ropes so he can take over the family tradition one day.

“I’m excited always to hang out by the fire with my dad when it’s all done and see everybody come by,” said Kingston.

While you’re taking it all in, you can also give back to children who need a little extra Christmas spirit. The family has a large box out front collecting toys that they donate to a local orphanage.

The Browns said they start working on the displays in September. There’s also a light show and movie that plays on a projector for visitors.

“My advice for other families who want to add more holiday decor is to just use your imagination and your heart. It won’t be perfect, but people will enjoy it either way,” said Brown.

The Brown family encourages other families to park and walk through their attraction. Their home is located at 242 Buena Vista Street in Debary and open to the public nightly between 5:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.