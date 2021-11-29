58º

Features

🔓SHOW US: Who’s got the most holiday spirit?

Submit a photo to enter News 6 Insider holiday spirit contest

Crystal Moyer

Tags: Insider, Holidays, Christmas
Close up of a decorated Christmas tree. Photo courtesy of Svetozar Cenisev on Unsplash. (Unsplash)

We’ve got spirit, how about you? Some of you have already set out the Christmas tree, put lights on the house or dressed up your pup in their holiday gear. We want to see it!

Insiders, submit a photo showing your holiday spirit for a chance to be featured on News 6 and win some station swag.

After collecting photos for a few weeks, we will ask viewers and ClickOrlando.com visitors to pick their favorite photo as the winner.

Use the form below to submit a photo. Be sure to include a short description telling us about your photo, holiday tradition or why you think you have the most holiday spirit. Give us your contact information so we can let you know if you made it to the finals and/or won the contest.

News 6 anchors will narrow the submissions down to the top 10 by Dec. 10.

Once the finalists have been named, return to start voting for your favorite. And if you made it into the finals, be sure to rally your friends and family to cast their votes.

The overall winner will be featured on News 6 the week of Christmas.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Crystal Moyer is a multimedia journalist who joined the News 6 team in February 2020. Crystal comes to Central Florida from WKMG’s sister station, WJXT in Jacksonville, where she worked as a traffic anchor and MMJ.

email