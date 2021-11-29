🔓SHOW US: Who’s got the most holiday spirit?

We’ve got spirit, how about you? Some of you have already set out the Christmas tree, put lights on the house or dressed up your pup in their holiday gear. We want to see it!

Insiders, submit a photo showing your holiday spirit for a chance to be featured on News 6 and win some station swag.

After collecting photos for a few weeks, we will ask viewers and ClickOrlando.com visitors to pick their favorite photo as the winner.

Use the form below to submit a photo. Be sure to include a short description telling us about your photo, holiday tradition or why you think you have the most holiday spirit. Give us your contact information so we can let you know if you made it to the finals and/or won the contest.

News 6 anchors will narrow the submissions down to the top 10 by Dec. 10.

Once the finalists have been named, return to start voting for your favorite. And if you made it into the finals, be sure to rally your friends and family to cast their votes.

The overall winner will be featured on News 6 the week of Christmas.