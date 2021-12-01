74º

Local News

‘Grinches’ steal Christmas decorations from 7 Titusville homes

Police release video, seek help identifying suspected thieves

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Brevard County, Titusville, Grinch, Crime
Titusville police search for "Grinches" who stole Christmas decorations. (Titusville Police Department)

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Titusville police are searching for “Grinches” who stole Christmas decorations from at least seven homes.

Police on Wednesday tweeted video of one of the thefts, which shows a person wearing some sort of head covering stealing a snowman decoration from the front of a house.

[TRENDING: Teens accused of causing $771,000 worth of damage at several construction sitesBecome a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

“Do you recognize these Christmas “Grinches”? These individuals are suspected of stealing Holiday Decorations from at least 7 homes in South Titusville neighborhoods,” police tweeted.

Details about the other thefts were not immediately released.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call TPD at 321-264-7800 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email