‘Grinches’ steal Christmas decorations from 7 Titusville homes

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Titusville police are searching for “Grinches” who stole Christmas decorations from at least seven homes.

Police on Wednesday tweeted video of one of the thefts, which shows a person wearing some sort of head covering stealing a snowman decoration from the front of a house.

“Do you recognize these Christmas “Grinches”? These individuals are suspected of stealing Holiday Decorations from at least 7 homes in South Titusville neighborhoods,” police tweeted.

Details about the other thefts were not immediately released.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call TPD at 321-264-7800 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.