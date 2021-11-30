Palm Bay police look to ID 2 men nearly a month after deadly Halloween shooting

Palm Bay police look to identify two men who were present at Hive Lounge on the night of a deadly shooting

PALM BAY, Fla. – Nearly a month after a deadly shooting on Halloween night, Palm Bay police have released surveillance pictures showing two men who they are hoping to identify and question as part of their investigation.

The surveillance photo shows two men in white T-shirts standing in a parking lot. Investigators said they were present during the deadly Oct. 31 shooting at Hive Lounge at 2040 Palm Bay Road NE.

Police also released a photo of a white Chevrolet Silverado with “Z71 badging,” according to the news release. Officers said they want to find the owner of the truck.

Palm Bay police hope to identify the owner of a white Chevrolet Silverado that was at Hive Lounge on Halloween night when at 19-year-old was shot and killed (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. on Halloween. Three people were hit by gunfire, killing one of them — Frank Glover, 19, of Palm Bay, records show. The other two victims recovered.

Anyone with information about the truck or the men in the surveillance photos should call Palm Bay police at 321-952-3456 or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.