Fire breaks out at Truth Revealed Ministries in Palm Bay

PALM BAY, Fla. – A fire broke out Tuesday morning at a ministry facility in Palm Bay, prompting a road closure, according to Palm Bay police.

Officials said no one was injured in the fire, which occurred at Truth Revealed Ministries, formerly the Space Coast Credit Union, on Palm Bay Road.

Palm Bay Road was closed from RJ Conlan east to Main Street, but the roadway was later reopened.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.