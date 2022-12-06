‘Let it snow, let it snow:’ Winter wonderland event returns to Celebration

CELEBRATION, Fla. – The nightly snowfall – an annual tradition in Celebration – returns for the 24th year, the community announced.

This year’s Now Snowing event, which the community calls Central Florida’s “premier snowing event,” started on Nov. 26 and runs through Dec. 31. It also features synthetic ice rinks, community performances and special concert events throughout the season.

The monthlong winter wonderland features strolling Charles Dickens-style carolers, photos with Santa, horse-drawn carriage rides, train rides, ice skating and the nightly snowfall which happens at 6 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. nightly.

The census-designated community of Celebration in Osceola County is located between Highway 192 and Interstate 4 near Walt Disney World.

Parking and admission are free.

