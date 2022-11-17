Gaylord Palms Resort prepares to open Grinch-inspired ICE! experience

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Get ready to see the classic Dr. Seuss story, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” in an all-new way.

Gaylord Palms Resort is preparing to open its holiday experience ICE! on Nov. 18. This year, the holiday event is making its grand return after a two-year absence due to the pandemic.

“The overall feeling is excitement! After a two-year hiatus, bringing back ICE! to showcase the remarkable artistry, tell the classic stories, and create holiday memories that last a lifetime is a privilege to create and present for our guests,” said Niko Nickolaou, Senior Director of Special Events at Gaylord Palms.

On Thursday, members of the media were invited inside the chilly nine degree experience to see the final touches being added before the general public steps inside.

ICE! A Frozen Winter Wonderland at Gaylord Palms Resort (WKMG)

Over the past month, about 30 talented artisans from China have been creating the elaborate ice carvings.

Each artisan is using a series of tools such as picks and chainsaws to carefully craft each Grinch-inspired scene.

ICE! A Frozen Winter Wonderland at Gaylord Palms Resort (WKMG)

One of the biggest spotlights of this year’s event is the giant ice slide.

Families will climb a series of steps before sliding down the slopes passing the Grinch and his faithful dog, Max.

ICE! A Frozen Winter Wonderland at Gaylord Palms Resort (WKMG)

The experience ends with a beautiful Christmas nativity carved out of ice.

ICE! A Frozen Winter Wonderland at Gaylord Palms Resort (WKMG)

“It takes all year to plan Christmas at Gaylord Palms,” Nickolaou explained. " We take pride in creating a celebration families can enjoy with one-of-a-kind attractions like ICE!, live theatrical shows like “Cirque: The Spirit of Christmas” and “The Greatest Story,” iconic décor and immersive, hands-on activities. Our team of STARS (employees) works every day to prepare and set the environment for families to create lifetime memories.

Last month, News 6 was invited inside to see the artisans hard at work.

With the chilly temperatures inside, guests will receive blue parkas to enjoy the experience.

ICE! is just a small piece of the holiday festivities coming to Gaylord Palms Resort this holiday season. The resort has an exciting lineup of events including the Snow Factory, a Grinch character breakfast, Christmas shop, holiday escape room, live stage shows and a light show in the resort’s beautiful atrium.

ICE! A Frozen Winter Wonderland at Gaylord Palms Resort (WKMG)

Gaylord Palms Resort is offering special holiday packages that include special room rates and admission to select events. Guests are encouraged to book their experiences early, as advance online reservations are required for all ticketed events.

ICE! and all the holiday experience begin on Nov. 18 at Gaylord Palms Resort.

Click here to learn more about tickets, information and making a reservation.

