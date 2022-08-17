ICE! holiday experience returning to Gaylord Palms Resort

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Get ready to bundle up -- Gaylord Palm Resort is bringing back its beloved holiday experience, ICE!, following a 2-year absence, the resort announced on Wednesday.

The holiday tradition allows families to explore a nearly 20,000-square-foot, frozen attraction packed with icy unique sculptures.

The resort said this year’s experience will showcase the beloved Dr. Suess story, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!”

Guests will see more than 10 scenes from Grinch story including statues of The Grinch, his canine sidekick Max and Cindy-Lou Who. The resort said some ice carvings range in size from details as tiny as a coin, to soaring scenes measuring nearly 30 feet tall.

(Gaylord Palms Resort)

“We can’t wait for our guests to once again experience the magic and wonder of ICE! during this year’s Christmas at Gaylord Palms celebration,” said Johann Krieger, general manager of Gaylord Palms Resort. “Since debuting here in 2003, ICE! has always been a one-of-a-kind attraction for our guests, and we’re excited to welcome this Gaylord Hotels tradition back this year with ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas!’ and all the beloved characters in the classic Dr. Seuss story.”

(Gaylord Palms Resort)

Gaylord said a team of 40 ice artisans work six weeks to bring the experience to life.

“Starting with more than 6,700 massive ice blocks – created by three different ice manufacturers because of the amount needed – carvers will tally more than 12,000 man-hours. The artisans, using skills passed down from generation to generation, follow a 300-page design book to create the spectacle,” leaders said in a news release.

(Gaylord Palms Resort)

With temperatures in the exhibit dipping to a chilly 9 degrees Fahrenheit, guests will receive blue parkas to enjoy the experience. In addition to seeing characters from the classic Dr. Seuss tale, guests can also take rides down two-story-tall ice slides, traverse through ice tunnels and arches, and visit Carver’s Showcase to see live sculpting demonstrations.

(Gaylord Palms Resort)

ICE! is just a small piece of the holiday traditions coming to Gaylord Palms Resort this holiday season.

See a list of other experiences and descriptions below.

Yule Be Amazed: A Gaylord Hotels original production, “Cirque: Spirit of Christmas” features high-flying stunts, acrobatic feats, elaborate staging and a dramatic musical score. Returning after its successful debut in 2021, this Cirque-style show centers on Noel, a child dismayed by the hustle and bustle of the holidays. Throughout the 30-minute atrium show, Noel is visited in dreamlike chapters by trapeze artists, acrobats, aerial silk performers and others who help rekindle the Christmas spirit.

High-flying stunts, acrobatic and athletic feats are set to a musical score and showcased in “Cirque: Spirit of Christmas.” (Gaylord Palms Resort)

A Musical, Storytelling Celebration: The birth and life of Jesus Christ has been called “the greatest story ever told.” Guests can experience it through the eyes of six international storytellers in “The Greatest Story,” a musical stage show and multicultural celebration of everlasting faith, hope and love.

Ready, Set, Glow!: The skies above the Gaylord Palms atrium burst in a spectrum of animation in Shine. Vivid LED curtains suspended from the ceiling come to life in a light show that features an original musical score, dancing spotlights and a Christmas tree bathed in an ever-changing array of colors.

Holiday decor at Gaylord Palms Resort

Winteractive Fun with the Adventure Kids: Adventure Kid Sophie joins her best pals Ava the Alligator and Seth the Sea Turtle for yuletide fun in Adventure Kids: Wonders of Winter. The trio stars in this interactive stage show that teaches young adventurers about the environment, wildlife and the world around them.

Journey of the Three Kings: Guests experience The Journey of Los Tres Magos, a live stage production that honors the date Jesus was visited by the Three Wise Men. Told through story and song, the show commemorates the Christian tradition celebrated in Latin America, Spain and around the world. *This show will be presented at Gaylord Palms from Dec. 26, 2022-Jan. 1, 2023.

Guests can experience “The Journey of Los Tres Magos,” a live stage production at Gaylord Palms Resort in Kissimmee, Fla. that honors the date Jesus was visited by the Three Wise Men. (Gaylord Palms Resort)

Believe in Your Elf: Guests can learn the secrets of being a part of “Team Santa” in Elf Training Academy. One of Santa’s top toymakers teaches the secrets of becoming one of St. Nick’s helpers and leads new “students” as they create a special keepsake gift or craft to take home for someone special.

A Holiday Escape: Guests test their winter weather wits inside the Naughty or Nice Escape Room. Yuletide trickster Jack Frost is back with his icy antics and has added new names to Santa’s infamous Naughty List. But Jack has a deal to make – if guests can sneak into Santa’s office and solve a series of puzzles, their names will disappear from the Naughty List. Guests need to put on their holiday thinking caps on, solve the mystery, and then dash away, dash away, dash away all!

Guests put their holiday thinking caps on in Gaylord Palms’ “Naughty or Nice Escape Room.” (Gaylord Palms Resort)

Best in Snow: A snowy play space awaits guests in the Snow Factory, along with ice tubing and snowball throwing. After climbing Snow Flow Mountain, guests hop in inner-tubes and speed down atop real ice. (Admission allows unlimited ice tubing rides on the date specified on the ticket.) After the need for speed is satisfied, guests can head over to Snowball Build & Blast. Conveyor belts deliver tubs of real snow to guests who race to make snowballs and toss them at targets. Also inside the Snow Factory is Snow Bar, a themed pop-up bar serving cocktails and mocktails.

Snow Factory at Gaylord Palms

The Feast with the Grinch character breakfast: A buffet with lots of Christmas flavor to savor, with special appearances by The Grinch and his canine pal, Max. *Note: this dining experience is only open to overnight resort guests, and reservations must be made in advance.

The Feast with The Grinch is a character breakfast buffet available for resort guests during the 2022 “Christmas at Gaylord Palms” celebration. Dressed in his famous Santa suit, The Grinch and his canine pal Max will make special appearances for guests. (Gaylord Palms Resort)

One-Stop Christmas shop: In Alpine Village, one of the largest holiday shops in the Sunshine State opens just for the Christmas at Gaylord Palms celebration. Market Square features wall-to-wall holiday gifts, collectibles, toys, plush, home décor, apparel, ornaments, branded merchandise and more.

Gaylord Palms Resort is offering special holiday packages that include special room rates and admission to select events.

Guests are encouraged to book their experiences early, as advance online reservations are required for all ticketed events.

Click here to learn more about tickets, information and making a reservation.

