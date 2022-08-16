SeaWorld Orlando serving up free ice cream for guests this month

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando is offering its guests one free ice cream treat this month.

The theme park said on social media that guests can score the delicious deal at the Wild Arctic Plaza between 11 a.m. and park close.

The special deal is happening as the park offers its nighttime summer event, Electric Ocean, which runs through Sept. 5.

SeaWorld Orlando’s Craft Beer Festival is also underway. Guests can taste more than 100 beverage offerings, which include a mix of domestic and local Florida favorites paired with more than 20 delectable food samplings. The festival also starts earlier in the day than ever before, running from noon until one hour before the park closes on event days.

The free ice cream deal will happen while supplies last.

