Universal Orlando announces dates for holiday celebrations

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando’s Holidays celebrations will return to the resort on Nov. 12, the resort said Thursday.

Guests can celebrate the holidays with a number of festivities including the return of Grinchmas, The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle and Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s.

“Throughout the entire destination, guests can celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with an incredible collection of epic festivities featuring some of pop culture’s most beloved stories and characters – all brought to life in experiences that range from traditional merriments to irreverent twists on holiday classics that can’t be experienced anywhere else,” Universal said in a news release.

Take a look at some of the nonstop fun guests can unwrap this holiday season below.

Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s

Topping the list is the holiday parade that marches through the streets of Universal Studios. The parade features dozens of colorful holiday floats and hundreds of festive performers that dance alongside a number of larger-than-life balloons. Guests will also see a number of characters including Shrek, Fiona and Donkey and the mischievous Minions.

Just like year’s past, Santa Claus ends the parade and helps illuminate the 80-foot Christmas Tree lights up for guests to enjoy.

Christmas in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter

The holidays are returning to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Archways in Diagon Alley and Hogsmeade will once again be decked in festive holiday décor and twinkling lights. At nightfall, Hogwarts Castle comes alive in the holiday spectacular “The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle.”

Take a look at the show below.

As family members walk around the land, they can also sip on hot butterbeer and hear Christmas carols from the Frog Choir comprised of Hogwarts students.

In Diagon Alley, Celestina Warbeck and the Banshees will be back to serenade guests with special holiday tunes fit for the occasion.

Grinchmas

Seuss Landing is set to be transformed into Whoville, the home of the Whos. The area will feature oversized candy canes, Christmas trees, wreaths and beautiful tinsel. Guests will also get to see the Whos spreading Christmas cheer around the land.

Now is the time to get up close with the mean one himself: The Grinch.

During select times, guests can see him in the “Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular,” a live retelling of the classic tale “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

Mannheim Steamroller at Universal Studios Florida

The theme park said the best-selling holiday artist of all time, Mannheim Steamroller, will make a return to Universal Studios Florida to fill the air with the iconic sounds of the season. Live performances will take place on Dec. 3, 4, 10 and 11.

Universal Orlando said the holiday season will also feature festive food and beverage options for guests to enjoy this year.

The holidays events run through Jan. 1.

Click here for information about Universal Orlando, tickets and hotel accommodations.

